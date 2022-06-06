Python Developer (CPT or Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PARTICIPATE in scoping and planning sessions, documenting, programming and debugging, testing and assisting with system integration and deployment as the next Python Developer (Cape Town or Remote) sought by a young and dynamic Software and Design Solutions Provider. Your core focus will be software design and implementation as you work on a variety of projects as part of an Agile team. You will be expected to take ownership of your work and foster an environment of cooperation. Your tech toolset should include Python (preferably Django), PHP (preferably Laravel), C#, JavaScript (React) and Flutter.

DUTIES:

Actively participate in scoping and planning session, discussing solution design, technical implementation and providing estimates.

Produce good quality code and comment your code properly.

Test own code.

Review peer’s code.

Produce technical documentation.

Work towards constantly improving the overall code base quality and reducing technical debt.

Assist with system integration and deployment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Python (preferable Django)

PHP (preferable Laravel)

C#

JavaScript (React)

Flutter

Experience in the following will be an advantageous –

.NET Core

AWS

CI/CD

DevOps

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Python

Developer

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position