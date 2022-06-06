SAP ABAP Developer

ABAP Developer for Employee Central Payroll

Durban/Hybrid

Contract

Duration: 9 to 10 months

Requirements:

Complex ABAP programming, testing and debugging functions related to the implementation of SAP modules

Understand the requirements from provided functional designs and transform these requirements into the technical designs

Keep close communication with functional teams /designers and build professional relationships with clients.

Mandatory requirements:

ABAP for ECP

Ability to document Technical specification

Deep interface experience

SAP Certified

Recommended skills:

Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

ABAP

ECP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

IT NETWORK are specialist recruiters in the ICT industry. Our client is an internationally based consulting organisation and are implementing a project locally. They require the best of the best to join their team on this exciting project.

If you are that person, please apply and they will consider applications on merit. If you have not had feedback within the next 6 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

