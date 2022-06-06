SAP ABAP Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

ABAP Developer for Employee Central Payroll
Durban/Hybrid
Contract
Duration: 9 to 10 months
Requirements:
- Complex ABAP programming, testing and debugging functions related to the implementation of SAP modules
- Understand the requirements from provided functional designs and transform these requirements into the technical designs
- Keep close communication with functional teams /designers and build professional relationships with clients.
Mandatory requirements:
- ABAP for ECP
- Ability to document Technical specification
- Deep interface experience
- SAP Certified
Recommended skills:
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- ECP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
IT NETWORK are specialist recruiters in the ICT industry. Our client is an internationally based consulting organisation and are implementing a project locally. They require the best of the best to join their team on this exciting project.
If you are that person, please apply and they will consider applications on merit. If you have not had feedback within the next 6 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.