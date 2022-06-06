Our JSE listed client in the financial services industry based in Sandton is looking for a Senior Java Developer with skills in JAVA 7, JEE and Spring framework.
Responsibilities
- Primary responsibility will be to design and develop these layers of our applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.
Experience and Requirements
- Degree in Computer Science or Business Informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable
- 5 + years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications
Technologies
- Java programming language (Java 7 or later)
- Java EE
- JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)
- Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)
- Business services (EJB, RMI)
- Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)
- Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)
- Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)
- Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)
- Spring Framework ( Spring MVC , Spring Batch)
- Hibernate
- JUnit and JMock
- XML knowledge
- JSON knowledge
- SonarQube
- Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)
Please note that if you do not hear us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- Angular
- Hibernate
- Java 7