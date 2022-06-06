Senior JAVA Developer

Our JSE listed client in the financial services industry based in Sandton is looking for a Senior Java Developer with skills in JAVA 7, JEE and Spring framework.

Responsibilities

Primary responsibility will be to design and develop these layers of our applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Experience and Requirements



Degree in Computer Science or Business Informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable

5 + years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications

Technologies

Java programming language (Java 7 or later)

Java EE

JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)

Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)

Business services (EJB, RMI)

Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)

Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)

Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)

Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)

Spring Framework ( Spring MVC , Spring Batch)

Hibernate

JUnit and JMock

XML knowledge

JSON knowledge

SonarQube

Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

Please note that if you do not hear us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

