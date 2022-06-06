Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Centurion.
What we are looking for:
- Completed BSC Computer Science
- 6 years’ experience as Java Developer
- Spring Framework experience essential
What Technologies you will use:
- Java
- J2EE
- Springboot
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- HTML / JavaScript
- JSP / Servlets / JSF and GWT
- JPA and Hibernate
- Azure
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
