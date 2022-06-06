Senior Mobile Developer – Western Cape

The Role: We looking for suitable qualified candidates to apply for the Software Developer position based in Cape Town. The role is responsible for developing and supporting OnDemand mobile android development, system integration and management systems.

Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, or equivalent experience.

5-6 years?? development experience.

Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills.

Android Studio.

Google FireBase.

Web Services.

Restfull API??s.

Databases.

Knowledge of C#, MS SQL database and MS utilities.

SSRS.

TSQL Experience.

Microsoft Azure.

Test Driven Development.

Key Accountabilities:

Development

Android development.



Develop and maintains programs according to requirements.



Develop and supports databases where required.



Develops Process flows and technical specifications.



Communicates with clients and service providers to establish technical requirements and provide feedback on progress internally and externally.

Analysis and design

Develops the Process map in conjunction with the Business Operations to minimise the impact of implementations.

Customer and operations support

Develops and implements new and ad hoc requirements from customers implements within an acceptable period.



Interacts with users on a continual basis to establish new requirements.

Personality and Attributes:

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail.

Good time management / organisational skills.

Flair for problem solving & display initiative.

Ability to multitask.

Excellent analytical skills.

