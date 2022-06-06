Senior MS Power BI Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 6, 2022

Must have:

  • Minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset

  • Experience in the Kimball methodology

  • Proficient in SQL and PL/SQL

  • Dimensional data modelling experience

  • Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes

  • Project exposure (waterfall/agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

  • Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Cognos, Microstrategy etc)

  • Essbase experience

  • Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS

  • Experience of working in an agile development environment

  • Working knowledge on Python or R

Competencies:

  • Proficiency in English

  • Client Orientation

  • Managing Work/Time management

  • Problem solving and analysis

  • Contributing to Team Success

  • Proven ability to accurately estimate work

  • Pays attention to detail

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • Degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Advantageous – PowerBI certified

Deliverables:

  • Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs

  • Building Analysis Services reporting models

  • Created star schemas in the repository

  • Developing visual reports, dashboards and KPI scorecards using Power BI desktop

  • Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements

  • Set up security to authenticate users and grant permissions and privileges

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • PL/SQL
  • PowerBI
  • Qlikview
  • SAS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

