Senior MS Power BI Developer at Reverside

Must have:
- Minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset
- Experience in the Kimball methodology
- Proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
- Dimensional data modelling experience
- Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
- Project exposure (waterfall/agile methodologies)
Advantageous:
- Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Cognos, Microstrategy etc)
- Essbase experience
- Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS
- Experience of working in an agile development environment
- Working knowledge on Python or R
Competencies:
- Proficiency in English
- Client Orientation
- Managing Work/Time management
- Problem solving and analysis
- Contributing to Team Success
- Proven ability to accurately estimate work
- Pays attention to detail
Qualifications/ Certification:
- Degree in Computer Science or equivalent
Advantageous – PowerBI certified
Deliverables:
- Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs
- Building Analysis Services reporting models
- Created star schemas in the repository
- Developing visual reports, dashboards and KPI scorecards using Power BI desktop
- Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements
- Set up security to authenticate users and grant permissions and privileges
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- PL/SQL
- PowerBI
- Qlikview
- SAS
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]