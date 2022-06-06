Senior MS Power BI Developer at Reverside

Must have:

Minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset

Experience in the Kimball methodology

Proficient in SQL and PL/SQL

Dimensional data modelling experience

Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes

Project exposure (waterfall/agile methodologies)

Advantageous:

Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Cognos, Microstrategy etc)

Essbase experience

Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS

Experience of working in an agile development environment

Working knowledge on Python or R

Competencies:

Proficiency in English

Client Orientation

Managing Work/Time management

Problem solving and analysis

Contributing to Team Success

Proven ability to accurately estimate work

Pays attention to detail

Qualifications/ Certification:

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Advantageous – PowerBI certified

Deliverables:

Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs

Building Analysis Services reporting models

Created star schemas in the repository

Developing visual reports, dashboards and KPI scorecards using Power BI desktop

Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements

Set up security to authenticate users and grant permissions and privileges

Desired Skills:

SQL

PL/SQL

PowerBI

Qlikview

SAS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position