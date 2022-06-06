Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 6, 2022

Role Purpose:
To design, write and maintain C# code for future and ongoing projects on behalf of the client. Identify opportunities to improve efficiency by optimizing business performance through technology application
Qualifications

  • 5 Years’ experience in C# and SQL

  • NET MVC + .NET Core, ASP.NET Web API, ASP.NET Web Forms

  • MSMQ, WCF

  • LINQ, Entity Framework, Unit testing frameworks

  • Mocking framework, Mapping frameworks, Jasmine

  • Castle Windsor, Structure Map, [URL Removed] of Object-Oriented Software development principals

Type of Exposure/Experience

  • Extensive high-level design experience

  • Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban, and or SAFe

  • Worked with UI development – can prepare mockups

  • SOA / API

  • SOAP and Rest

  • DevOps toolsets for software releases

Requirements

  • Consultation on projects and quick wins

  • High-Level Design and Detailed Design

  • Development

  • Code Quality reviews

  • Quality Assurance support and reviews

  • Collaborating/Teamwork

  • Working in a project team alongside other developers.

  • Providing technical support to stakeholders in the organization

  • Participating in project meetings with management and other team members

  • Feedback on progress to Scrum Master/project manager

  • Timesheet capture

  • Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology

  • Continuously monitor the production environment and enhance/streamline where appropriate.

  • System Maintenance

  • System Support

  • System/Application Development

  • Participate in research that will enable recommendations related to system software.

  • Deliver work products according to the agreed timelines and within agreed budget.

  • Deliver proof of concepts to customers and obtain the necessary sign-off.

  • Communicate new features to stakeholders through forums

Desired Skills:

  • developer
  • c#
  • sql

