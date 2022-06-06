Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:

To design, write and maintain C# code for future and ongoing projects on behalf of the client. Identify opportunities to improve efficiency by optimizing business performance through technology application

Qualifications

5 Years’ experience in C# and SQL

NET MVC + .NET Core, ASP.NET Web API, ASP.NET Web Forms

MSMQ, WCF

LINQ, Entity Framework, Unit testing frameworks

Mocking framework, Mapping frameworks, Jasmine

Castle Windsor, Structure Map, [URL Removed] of Object-Oriented Software development principals

Type of Exposure/Experience

Extensive high-level design experience

Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban, and or SAFe

Worked with UI development – can prepare mockups

SOA / API

SOAP and Rest

DevOps toolsets for software releases

Requirements

Consultation on projects and quick wins

High-Level Design and Detailed Design

Development

Code Quality reviews

Quality Assurance support and reviews

Collaborating/Teamwork

Working in a project team alongside other developers.

Providing technical support to stakeholders in the organization

Participating in project meetings with management and other team members

Feedback on progress to Scrum Master/project manager

Timesheet capture

Self-management of capacity and deliverables in alignment with Sprint planning / chosen methodology

Continuously monitor the production environment and enhance/streamline where appropriate.

System Maintenance

System Support

System/Application Development

Participate in research that will enable recommendations related to system software.

Deliver work products according to the agreed timelines and within agreed budget.

Deliver proof of concepts to customers and obtain the necessary sign-off.

Communicate new features to stakeholders through forums

Desired Skills:

developer

c#

sql

