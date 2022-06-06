Senior Power BI Developer

A Large Financial Institute in the Centre of Pretoria has a CONTRACT Vacancy for a BI Developer for 12 months
The BI development team requires the services of a Business Intelligence Developer to assist with development work required on Business Intelligence Projects, within the Business and Systems Technology Department.
The developer will be required to perform development functions as per BI standards in the Bank
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALITY IN FULL. ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
- A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent
- PowerBI certified
- A minimum of five years’ experience in a business intelligence development environment using the PowerBI toolset.
- Must have experience in the Kimball methodology
- Must be proficient in SQL and PL/SQL
- Dimensional data modelling experience
- Experience in working with multi-dimensional cubes
- Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
- Proficient in at least one other BI toolset (Qlikview, Microstrategy, Business Objects, Tableau, Cognos )
- Essbase experience would be advantageous
- Working knowledge on Qlikview, SAS
- Experience of working in an agile development Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage
- Working knowledge on Python and/or R
- Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
- Client Orientation
- Verbal and written communication
- Managing Work/Time management
- Problem solving and analysis
- Contributing to Team Success
- Proven ability to accurately estimate work
- Pays attention to details
- Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs
- Building Analysis Services reporting
- Created star schemas in the
- Developing visual reports, dashboards and KPI scorecards using Power BI
- Design and develop reports, graphs, analytics, KPIs on the desktop and mobile platforms for analysis purposes in line with the business requirements
- Set up security to authenticate users and grant permissions and privileges to appropriate users thus facilitating efficient web use in a large
- Connecting to data sources, importing data and transforming data for Business Intelligence
- Develop and maintain documentation (System Design/Requirement Specification, Source specification and test documentation)
- Able to implement row level security on data and have an understanding of application security layer models in Power
- Proficient in making DAX queries in Power BI
- Expertise in using advance level calculations on the data
- Responsible for design methodology and project documentation.
- Able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with warehouse
- Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology
- Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed
- Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for completion of those tasks and actions
- Participate in workshops with business owners and stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements
- Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes
- Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects
- Develop training manuals, training plans and presenting training courses to support new solution implementations Staying abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies
Desired Skills:
