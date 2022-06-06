Senior Project Manager

A Large Financial Institute in Pretoria has a CONTRACT VACANCY for 12 months for a Senior Project Manager.

The main purpose of this position is the management of end to end delivery, coordination and implementation of the Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Projects within the Enterprise Information Management Division. This will involve the day to day management of all stakeholders, activities and tasks as they relate to the delivery of the Project, such as the development; implementation; training and initial support portion of these initiatives

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY. SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

A minimum of a B degree / Advanced Diploma OR equivalent

Formal project management qualification / certification will be an added

Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role

Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects in the banking industry

Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects

Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to Business

Previous experience in engaging and managing cross departmental

Previous experience Information/Data Management Projects

Professional Project Management Certification

A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and / or Prince II

Customer Service orientation

A high level of written and spoken English

Analytical skills

The ability to compile own presentations and proposals

Excellent communication and Presentation skills

Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project

The ability to work in teams, manage people, resolve conflict(manage different personalities and frustrations level of self and others

Ability to work under pressure

Quality assurance knowledge and skills

Continuous improvement knowledge and skills

Project management knowledge and skills

Project planning knowledge and skills

Give recommendations and advice based on the status of projects

Managing multiple projects from inception through to

Report on project status to different stakeholders

Facilitate and co-ordinate milestone deliverables and activities of all projects

Apply strategy processes, design and

Produce project management plans that includes scope, quality, risk, time, cost, HR, procurement, integration and communication, and to ensure that these are regularly updated and

Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specification and quality standards

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced, approved and

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers

Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities for the delivery of project outputs

Desired Skills:

Managing Information Technology Projects

Managing large projects strategically Business

Information/Data Management Projects

Learn more/Apply for this position