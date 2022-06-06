Senior Project Manager at Reverside

Qualifications:
- B degree
- PM qualification
Pre- Requisite:
- 5 – 7 years exp
- banking industry exp
- exp managing IT Projects
- exp Information/Data Management Projects
ADVT:
- Understanding of PMBOK/Prince II
Key deliverables:
- Managing multiple projects from inception through to implementation
- Report on project status to different stakeholders
- Facilitate and co-ordinate milestone deliverables and activities of all projects
- Apply strategy processes, design and execution
- Produce project management plans that includes scope, quality, risk, time, cost, HR, procurement, integration and communication, and to ensure that these are regularly updated and maintained
- Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specification and quality standards
- Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced, approved and distributed
- • Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers
- • Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities for the delivery of project outputs.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Senior Project Manager
- Information Technology
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
