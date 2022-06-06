Senior Project Manager at Reverside

Qualifications:

B degree

PM qualification

Pre- Requisite:

5 – 7 years exp

banking industry exp

exp managing IT Projects

exp Information/Data Management Projects

ADVT:

Understanding of PMBOK/Prince II

Key deliverables:

Managing multiple projects from inception through to implementation

Report on project status to different stakeholders

Facilitate and co-ordinate milestone deliverables and activities of all projects

Apply strategy processes, design and execution

Produce project management plans that includes scope, quality, risk, time, cost, HR, procurement, integration and communication, and to ensure that these are regularly updated and maintained

Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specification and quality standards

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced, approved and distributed

• Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers

• Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities for the delivery of project outputs.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Senior Project Manager

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.





