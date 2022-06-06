Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

A Large Financial Institute in Pretoria has a CONTRACT VACANCY for 12 months for a Senior Project Manager.
The main purpose of this position is the management of end to end delivery, coordination and implementation of the Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Projects within the Enterprise Information Management Division. This will involve the day to day management of all stakeholders, activities and tasks as they relate to the delivery of the Project, such as the development; implementation; training and initial support portion of these initiatives
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY. SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
- A minimum of a B degree / Advanced Diploma OR equivalent
- Formal project management qualification / certification will be an added
- Minimum of 5 – 7 years’ project management in related role
- Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned projects in the banking industry
- Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects
- Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to Business
- Previous experience in engaging and managing cross departmental
- Previous experience Information/Data Management Projects
- Professional Project Management Certification
- A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and / or Prince II
- Customer Service orientation
- A high level of written and spoken English
- Analytical skills
- The ability to compile own presentations and proposals
- Excellent communication and Presentation skills
- Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project
- The ability to work in teams, manage people, resolve conflict(manage different personalities and frustrations level of self and others
- Ability to work under pressure
- Quality assurance knowledge and skills
- Continuous improvement knowledge and skills
- Project management knowledge and skills
- Project planning knowledge and skills
- Give recommendations and advice based on the status of projects
- Managing multiple projects from inception through to
- Report on project status to different stakeholders
- Facilitate and co-ordinate milestone deliverables and activities of all projects
- Apply strategy processes, design and
- Produce project management plans that includes scope, quality, risk, time, cost, HR, procurement, integration and communication, and to ensure that these are regularly updated and
- Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specification and quality standards
- Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced, approved and
- Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers
- Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities for the delivery of project outputs
