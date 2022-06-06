Senior Specialist Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Software Development

Design

Development

Implementation

Maintenance

Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:

Educational Qualifications:

Software Development related Qualification will be an added advantage.

Professional Qualifications

BSc Degree (Computer Science) or related qualification.

Relevant Certification

Years of Experience

5-10 years in software development.

Other requirements

Highly capable of writing whole systems code in Embedded C/C++, Assembler, Kotlin, Python, Java, C#, .NET, HTML, JavaScript and CSS.

Highly capable of writing whole systems code for the Android platform.

In depth understanding of the Linux and Android operating system.

In depth understanding of web servers like Apache and IIS.

In depth understanding of TCP/IP, HTTP, GPRS, GSM and Serial

In depth understanding of Database development using SQL and RDMS MySQL.

Knowledge of payment systems and EMV will be advantages.

Capable of System related problem resolution.

Capable of carrying out system operational duties.

Capable of mentoring new staff.

Good communication skills

Good time management skills.

Leadership and mentoring skills.

Conflict resolution skills.

Analytical thinking

Critical thinking

Problem solving

Sound understanding of procedural and object-oriented programming.

Sound understanding of TDD.

Sound understanding of relational databases

Ability to user version control software such as GIT

Required Proficiency Level

Advanced (Applied Theory).

Core Responsibilities:

Meeting with Developers and Development Team Leaders to discuss the scope of software projects and deadlines.

Analysing existing programs for modification purposes.

Researching and designing new software systems, websites, programs and applications.

Writing clean scalable code.

Troubleshooting and debugging code.

Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality.

Performing coding assignments.

Verifying and deploying software systems.

Creating and implementing design plans.

Evaluating user feedback.

Recommending and executing program improvements.

Maintaining software code and security systems.

Maintaining Production Server.

Creating technical documents and training staff.

Analysing code segments regularly.

Staying abreast of new technology and or changes in the development sphere.

Communications & Working Relationships:

Internal:

Developers

Business Analyst

Reasons for Interaction:

Guides and mentors’ new staff in the processes of the organisation.

Perform code reviews.

Get better understanding of user requirements

External:

Client

OEM

PCI

EMV

Data providers

Reasons for Interaction:

Troubleshoot problems and get clarification around business and user requirements

Interact to get more insight around OEM systems and tools.

Interact to get more insight and guidelines around requirement frameworks and certification requirements.

To assist with creating requirement network routing and access

Behavioural Competencies

The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:

Adaptability/Decisiveness: Ability and confidence to vary between being flexible and holding firm on a decision, depending on what the situation requires. Showing leadership by adjusting one’s approach to the demands of a task by taking and maintaining a position in a self-assured manner.

Ability and confidence to vary between being flexible and holding firm on a decision, depending on what the situation requires. Showing leadership by adjusting one’s approach to the demands of a task by taking and maintaining a position in a self-assured manner. Initiative/Perseverance: Ability to be willing to take action to address needs without being requested to do so. Staying on-task to completion, particularly in the face of obstacles or other trying circumstances.

Ability to be willing to take action to address needs without being requested to do so. Staying on-task to completion, particularly in the face of obstacles or other trying circumstances. Interpersonal Skills: Ability to work effectively with different people and teams of people by putting [Email Address Removed]owledging diverse opinions, addressing relevant concerns, minimizing conflict, promoting harmony. Cooperating with others and working toward consensual solutions to achieve the group’s objectives.

Ability to work effectively with different people and teams of people by putting [Email Address Removed]owledging diverse opinions, addressing relevant concerns, minimizing conflict, promoting harmony. Cooperating with others and working toward consensual solutions to achieve the group’s objectives. Organizational Skills: Ability to identify and set priorities, plan and effectively allocate appropriate resources. To attend to detail so that relevant issues are addressed and result in high-quality outcomes.

Ability to identify and set priorities, plan and effectively allocate appropriate resources. To attend to detail so that relevant issues are addressed and result in high-quality outcomes. Stress Management: Ability to work well under pressure or opposition, while maintaining effectiveness and self-control during any one or combination of stressors, including emotional strain, ambiguity, risk to self and fatigue.

Ability to work well under pressure or opposition, while maintaining effectiveness and self-control during any one or combination of stressors, including emotional strain, ambiguity, risk to self and fatigue. Valuing Service and Diversity: Ability to be sensitive to client and community needs and perceptions by providing prompt, efficient and equitable service, involving clients and community in the resolution of problems that affect them.

Desired Skills:

Embedded C/C++

Python

C#

