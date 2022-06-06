Software Developer – Johannesburg South
Office bound role
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
Development of new software products through the complete development lifecycle from conception and planning through to end user documentation and responding to issues during the Quality assurance process with products primarily focused on embedded web technologies
Assisting with development of components for new software products produced by other members of the group where the components are primarily focused on embedded web technologies
Analysis of requests from non-development staff to determine technical feasibility and translation of these user level requests to a formal development specification
Development of visually attractive web based user interfaces within a defined guideline
Assisting with development of web based user interfaces guidelines
Development of library code and associated documentation that will be used by third parties
TECHNICAL SUPPORT
Offering code-level developer support to a wide audience with a range of skills and abilities
Creating test applications for reported bugs and specification questions
PLANNING AND SPECIFICATION
Assisting Marketing colleagues responsible for product planning with technical information about technology related topics
Discussing with both a local and international audience about details of future specifications for globally produced products
YOUR KEY FOCUS
Sound knowledge of web based programming, including but not limited to extensive HTML, CSS and JavaScript knowledge; and ASP.NET/MVC
Sound knowledge of relational databases, MS SQL. MySQL and Oracle would be considered a plus
Additional programming knowledge including C, Python 3.x, Java, C++ and Objective-C would be considered a plus
Min of 6 years development experience
Main skills required are C#, MVC , Javascript , CSS , SQL .
Sharepoint would be an advantage.
Excellent technological knowledge of PCs running current versions of Microsoft Windows
Experience with networked scanners, printers and peripherals used in the B2B business environment would be highly desirable
Additional Operating System knowledge such as Unix/Linux would also be considered a plus
Basic project management skills
Ability to execute tasks with precision and accuracy, showing necessary attention to detail
Excellent English skills in speaking and writing
Team player and Proactive attitude
Self-motivated with initiative and responsibility, whilst also able to follow instructions
CTC R45, 000 Neg. – Vaccination card essential
Desired Skills:
- C#
- MVC
- javascript
- CSS
- SQL
- Software developer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development