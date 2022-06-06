Software Engineer

Jun 6, 2022

What Will Be Your Role And Responsibilities?

  • The Customer and Product Intelligence Centre (CPIC) is a platform for Knowledge exchange on analysis on costumers, products, and competitors.
  • You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the CPIC application

Essential Skills Requirements:

  • AWS Experience
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • DevOps Experience.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with
  • the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Which Qualifications/Experience Do We Need For The Role?

  • 3-4 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience

Desired Skills:

  • aws
  • devops
  • agile

