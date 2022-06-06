Software Engineer – Gauteng Rosslyn

What Will Be Your Role And Responsibilities?

The Customer and Product Intelligence Centre (CPIC) is a platform for Knowledge exchange on analysis on costumers, products, and competitors.

You will be responsible for the further development and operations of the CPIC application

Essential Skills Requirements:

AWS Experience

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

DevOps Experience.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Problem solving capabilities

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with

the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel internationally

Which Qualifications/Experience Do We Need For The Role?

3-4 years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience

Desired Skills:

aws

devops

agile

