Systems Analyst: Workplace Office & Production at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Jun 6, 2022

The Job Requirements:

  • Strong leadership behaviors with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
  • Knowledge of the production control systems and shop floor application environment to ensure first level application support can be carried out by the Client on Site service provider
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously.
  • Strong troubleshooting ability.
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Willingness to work stand-by
  • Personal skills
  • Pioneering spirit in dealing with new technologies
  • Communication and team skills

Outputs:

  • Liaise, manage and work together with the on-site IT service providers to ensure operational availability as per agreed service levels
  • Establish and continually improve the agreed IT service delivery service levels and processes
  • Provide input towards proactive service monitoring, capacity and infrastructure planning.
  • Manage and coordinate the change control process for all planned and emergency changes for one’s area of responsibility
  • Ensure IT Security Compliance of infrastructure solutions to approved requirements and standards
  • Coordinate incident and problem management for ones area of responsibility, including subsequent root cause analysis and the implementation of the relevant corrective and preventative measures
  • Manage and coordinate all tasks and activities performed by the local user service desk (Production).
  • Provide ongoing leadership support to the business with regards to client infrastructure.
  • Manage risks and ensure IT Security Compliance to the approved requirements and standards for ones area of responsibility
  • Implementation / initiation of optimization measures (process, technology, budgets & costs). Support on any new business initiatives for ones area of responsibility. Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
  • Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements.
  • Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations.

Qualification and Experience:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC / BCom / BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum 3-5 Years’ experience within an office & production environment with technical experience within the MS Windows environment, MS Office Suite, mobile and telephony technology as well as proficient server and network knowledge.
  • Experience in Microsoft Power BI reporting
  • Experience in IT Service Management : Cooperative, confident handling of business partners and suppliers
  • ITIL certifications will be advantageous. I.e.: Foundation, Problem Management, etc.
  • Valid driver license and own transport

