Systems Analyst: Workplace Office & Production at Abantu Staffing Solutions

The Job Requirements:
- Strong leadership behaviors with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- Knowledge of the production control systems and shop floor application environment to ensure first level application support can be carried out by the Client on Site service provider
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously.
- Strong troubleshooting ability.
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Willingness to work stand-by
- Personal skills
- Pioneering spirit in dealing with new technologies
- Communication and team skills
Outputs:
- Liaise, manage and work together with the on-site IT service providers to ensure operational availability as per agreed service levels
- Establish and continually improve the agreed IT service delivery service levels and processes
- Provide input towards proactive service monitoring, capacity and infrastructure planning.
- Manage and coordinate the change control process for all planned and emergency changes for one’s area of responsibility
- Ensure IT Security Compliance of infrastructure solutions to approved requirements and standards
- Coordinate incident and problem management for ones area of responsibility, including subsequent root cause analysis and the implementation of the relevant corrective and preventative measures
- Manage and coordinate all tasks and activities performed by the local user service desk (Production).
- Provide ongoing leadership support to the business with regards to client infrastructure.
- Manage risks and ensure IT Security Compliance to the approved requirements and standards for ones area of responsibility
- Implementation / initiation of optimization measures (process, technology, budgets & costs). Support on any new business initiatives for ones area of responsibility. Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
- Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements.
- Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations.
Qualification and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC / BCom / BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum 3-5 Years’ experience within an office & production environment with technical experience within the MS Windows environment, MS Office Suite, mobile and telephony technology as well as proficient server and network knowledge.
- Experience in Microsoft Power BI reporting
- Experience in IT Service Management : Cooperative, confident handling of business partners and suppliers
- ITIL certifications will be advantageous. I.e.: Foundation, Problem Management, etc.
- Valid driver license and own transport