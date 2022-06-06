Technical Project Manager (Durban) at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

ENVIRONMENT:

MANAGE a variety of healthcare, information systems, technology and development projects within the public healthcare ecosystem in South Africa as the next Technical Project Manager sought by a fast-paced eHealth company for its Durban division. You will take accountability for delivery management which will include guiding activities, implementing agreed approaches, policies and plans; coordinating program deliverables (including risk assessments and resource requirements); communicating work planned and done to key stakeholders. You will require proven experience with hardware and software communications systems and fault finding is essential & have a strong technical grasp of the HeathTech domain in order to make your own evaluation of task sizing, risks, dependencies, and critical path.

DUTIES:

Accountable for the tracking of the Technical Integrated Workplan. The Senior Technical Project Manager is responsible for:

Managing the Technical Division’s integrated workplan.

Timeline tracking.

Workplan progress tracking.

Resource capacity planning.

Risk Mitigation.

Internal and external stakeholder expectation management.

Reporting to Technical Governance on key performance indicators.

Internal and external reporting of critical path analysis.

Delivery Planning –

Identify and understand risks in the project and know the obstacles that are in the path and put in place risk mitigation strategies for these risks.

Critical gatekeeper between client delivery expectations and internal delivery systems.

Ensure development tasks are well thought through.

Offer insight into tasks and priorities across all projects.

Identify and highlight potential project risks.

Perform resource planning based on the division’s integrated workplan.

Assign delivery tasks to Technical teams ensuring there is capacity in collaboration with the Software Development Team Manager, Architects, Lead Analysts and Technical Team Leads.

Identify and initiate capacity building.

Hold kick-off sessions involving key delivery stakeholders with goal to get on same page.

Delivery Tracking –

Perform reporting, planning, progress reporting, risk management, communication to team, clients and stakeholders.

Manage internal and external stakeholders’ expectations via feedback loops (demo’s, releases to UAT, sending screenshots etc.).

Measure usage of resource budget (time spent) against delivery progress.

Identify where progress and expectations are slipping.

Identify key risks where there is no satisfactory mitigation strategy.

Identify where focus must be aligned more to critical path.

Identify blockers / resource (time) wasters.

Ensure blocker / risk mitigation strategies are executed.

Measure alignment and process effectiveness.

Ensure conformance to process across teams.

Critically evaluate identify gaps.

Foster collaboration between teams and roles across the division.

Gather key performance indicators for reporting to Technical Governance.

Ensure teams have resources / info / decisions they need to work efficiently.

Communication and Creating Alignment –

An effective mediator between all parties (client, team and management), avoiding miscommunication.

Provide relevant and timely information to colleagues, subordinates and customers.

Communicate difficult issues transparently, honestly and in a constructive manner.

Communicate initiatives, reasoning and plans effectively.

Strategic Thinking and Understanding –

Prioritise workload and initiatives to obtain maximum returns on effort and investment, i.e., effective prioritization of work to return the best short and long-term gains.

Ability to proactively identify potential areas of improvement, plan initiatives, implement these initiatives and measure success.

Client Relationships –

Build strong, rich relationships with clients and other stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience with hardware and software communications systems and fault finding is essential to this position.

Have a strong technical grasp of the health information technology domain in order to make your own evaluation of task sizing, risks, dependencies, and critical path.

Expresses ideas clearly – both verbally and in writing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Attention to detail.

Shows initiative.

Can work independently, as well as be a team player.

Self-motivated and has a sense of pride in their work, is passionate about technology and self-learning and who takes responsibility for their actions.

Strong logical thinking and reasoning skills, a strong sense of integrity, and the drive to be open, honest and ethical in everything they do is critical to our work.

The ability to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently.

Can accept constructive criticism, remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances.

COMMENTS:

