Test Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Role Responsibilities:

Creating and completing test plans.

Performing test implementation within all test cycles.

Documenting all test plans/scenarios.

Documenting all bugs discovered during testing.

End to end testing of the systems.

Regression testing and script writing.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

ISTQB certification will be beneficial.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience.

Client services orientated.

Ability to understand business and functional requirements.

Knowledge of the SDLC.

Ability to perform well under pressure.

Strong attention to detail.

Knowledge of Gerkin Scripting language is advantageous.

