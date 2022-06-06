User Experience Designer (Senior)

Role Purpose:

As a User Interface and Experience Engineer, will be responsible for planning, designing, developing and tests user interfaces and user experience components for company products, including websites, software, hardware and tools.

Provides user experience design, usability, evaluation and testing expertise to product development teams, including the analysis, investigation and selection of applications and methods to enhance user interaction through look, feel, process flow and choice of responsive elements. Develops and codes prototypes, beta, and end applications and systems for user interface and user experience elements based on user experience specifications, requirements and design standards. Performs technical review of proposed design and product changes for feasibility, integration with existing technical architectures and systems, and alignment with desired user experience and design standards. May perform research, aggregation and analysis of design trends, customer and user markets, and marketing and brand insights to develop user profiles and design standards.

The ideal candidate will have:

A strong digital portfolio showcasing UX research and prototypes for functional web and mobile applications

The ability to analyses competitors, user data, research, and present findings

A strong proficiency in wireframing, prototyping and user journey / -process optimization

Good communication skills and the ability to sell your UX designs to clients and your team members alike

A reputation amongst colleagues for meticulous attention to detail

Experience in fast and effective problem-solving and decision making abilities

Requirements:

3+ years of demonstrated UX design experience, preferably with consumer and enterprise experience

National diploma or degree in Information Technology or Computer Science

A strong portfolio of work demonstrating breadth and depth in UX and visual design, design strategy and process

Experience designing for both desktop and mobile

Critical thinker able to work through complex variations and with high attention to detail

Proficient with design programs such as Adobe Suite

Ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment to create top-performing interfaces

Professional written and interpersonal skills when communicating with stakeholders

Ability to prioritize and manage several milestones and projects efficiently and simultaneously

Foundational knowledge of typography, layout and visual design

Experience with transitions, animation, motion design and dynamic interaction

Responsibilities will include:

Building interactive prototypes to showcase to stakeholders and test with users

Research and documentation before any design is done.

Defining and illustrating concepts that solve business and user problems e.g., storyboards and concept designs.

Leads design projects from concept to launch.

Creation of user, business and technology frameworks and models e.g., user journeys and user profiles etc.

Conceptualizing new designs and user interactions that are both functional and user-friendly.

Creates design concepts to build interactive prototypes and wireframes, demonstrating ability with prototyping tools, such as Adobe XD

Complies with usage of visualization principles/best practices and converts requirements into designs that are appropriate for users and their context of use.

Creates user journey maps and process flows.

Presents designs to business stakeholders for approval and is able to support design decisions with research and assessments .

Manages stakeholder expectations and effectively negotiates trade-offs with stakeholders and executives.

Promotes and supports the principles of user-centered design thinking to stakeholders and executives.

Applies understanding and usage of appropriate accessibility (WCAG) patterns across devices (desktop, tablet, mobile).

Establishes the look and feel for various web interfaces, working within brand guidelines to create visual layouts.

Contributes to defining our Style Guide by designing new visual design patterns and icons.

Desired Skills:

ux

design

mobile

