Westcon-Comstor wins Juniper Networks accolade

Westcon-Comstor has been recognised as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, in the category of Global Distribution for its ability to leverage its worldwide partner network and deliver Juniper Networks technologies to both existing markets and new ones, further boosting the organisation’s reach.

Partner of the Year Awards is part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The program recognises Partners for their outstanding performance. It focuses on Partner development through specialisations, certification, and enterprise plus and deals with registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-driven Enterprise.

“Being named the Juniper Global Distributor of the Year is a testament to our unrelenting commitment to delivering Juniper Networks technologies to our extensive channel of partners. It highlights the expertise of our internal team and their proven ability to collaborate with global partners to assist them in delivering on their customer mandate,” says Louise Taute, MD: southern Africa at Westcon-Comstor.