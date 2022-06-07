Automation Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Automation Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Experienced tester responsible for the development of tests scenarios to verify integrity and stability of requirements being developed

Also responsible for linking test cases / scripts to requirements / rules to ensure traceability

Provide input to identify tests suitable for automation and may be required to automate them as well

Responsible to execute all test scripts and provide input to stability of code before production release

Qualifications and experience

Minimum of 5 years testing experience with proven track record of ability to work independently

Proven practical experience in tools like Jira, ALM, Xray, etc.

Experience with Continuous Integration Deployment practices and testing

Experience in developing test scripts from high level requirements and (by reading developer’s code)

Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills and strong attention to detail

Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision making

Provides input to continuously improve test methodology / process

Exposure to automation tools

Reports on Functional Test coverage and clearance for releases / sprints

Prioritizes defect management with development team

Insurance or Financial Services an advantage

Test Automation a definite advantage

Selenium

API

Bamboo/Jenkins/Bitbucket

Git

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Selenium

Bamboo

Jenkins

BitBucket

API

Test Automation

Testing Automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

