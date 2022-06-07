Automation Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Automation Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- Experienced tester responsible for the development of tests scenarios to verify integrity and stability of requirements being developed
- Also responsible for linking test cases / scripts to requirements / rules to ensure traceability
- Provide input to identify tests suitable for automation and may be required to automate them as well
- Responsible to execute all test scripts and provide input to stability of code before production release
Qualifications and experience
- Minimum of 5 years testing experience with proven track record of ability to work independently
- Proven practical experience in tools like Jira, ALM, Xray, etc.
- Experience with Continuous Integration Deployment practices and testing
- Experience in developing test scripts from high level requirements and (by reading developer’s code)
- Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills and strong attention to detail
- Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision making
- Provides input to continuously improve test methodology / process
- Exposure to automation tools
- Reports on Functional Test coverage and clearance for releases / sprints
- Prioritizes defect management with development team
- Insurance or Financial Services an advantage
- Test Automation a definite advantage
- Selenium
- API
- Bamboo/Jenkins/Bitbucket
- Git
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years