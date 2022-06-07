Avo by Nedbank partners with Apple

Having grown to over 1,5-million customers, Avo by Nedbank has been appointed as an Apple Authorised Reseller.

Apple products are now available on the platform to both South African consumers and businesses, unlocking access to affordable and convenient finance options across the range.

“We are extremely excited at the opportunity to market and sell Apple’s range of devices and accessories,” says Ciko Thomas, managing executive: retail and business banking at Nedbank Group. “This partnership is a great fit, with Avo able to focus on creating high-value bundle offers and solutions for consumers and businesses across the spectrum. Our name is synonymous for inflation-beating tech deals, and we hope to bring these high-end products to as many South Africans as we can.”

A key proposition of the partnership will be the launch of the most competitively priced bundle deals for signed up Avo customers, available over 24 months at the best in market prices.

Plus, during Avo’s second birthday celebration in June, customers can look forward to exclusive offers; and main-banked Nedbank customers will be able to convert their Greenbacks into Avo points in-app.