BI Developer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

The primary purpose of this role is to transform data into insights that drive business value. This is done by mining complex data using BI software and tools, comparing data to competitors and industry trends and creating visualizations that communicate findings to others in the organization. As a BI Developer, you will also be expected to upskill your team-mates through knowledge and experience sharing. And likewise, to learn from the past experiences and knowledge of your fellow team-mates.

Key Accountabilities:

Review and validate customer data as and when collected

Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse

Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data

Create or discover new data procurement and processing programs

Cooperate with IT department to deploy software and hardware upgrades that make it possible to leverage big data use cases

Monitor analytics and metrics results

Implement new data analysis methodologies

Review customer files to ensure integrity of data collection and utilization

Perform data profiling to identify and understand anomalies

Critical thinking and problem solving

Deadline driven, positive attitude and able to work independently

Technical Requirements:

SQL Server 2014 or higher

SQL Integration Services

SQL Reporting Services

Power BI

Excel advanced skills

Azure experience (data factory or data lake)

Required Skills:

Self-Management – We don’t believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive and ability to take project and run with it.

Technical – Experience in SQL Server 2014 or higher, as well as advanced Excel skills. Experience with the Azure architecture will be advantageous (Azure SQL Warehouse, Data Factory, Data Bricks, Data Lakes).

Logic – Things don’t always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.

Language – The company has a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to be useful.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent

Minimum of 5 or more years hands on experience in SQL

Other Requirements:

SA citizenship

