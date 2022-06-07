Business Analyst (Finance) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client holds the constant belief that it’s not only about money and numbers, but the lives and futures of all the people who are impacted by the work they do. With specialised capabilities in frontier and emerging markets, and a passion for Africa and China, our client provides independent advice, analyses and reporting for asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, service providers and brokers.

Role Responsibilities:

Analysing business processes / needs to determine and document requirements.

Facilitating design sessions / meetings to gather information.

Implementing industry best practices for systems solutions and the business analysis practice.

Understanding the business impact of technical output.

Working with development teams to consider holistic requirements.

Assisting with project management for larger initiatives.

Participating in sprint team meetings, representing and clarifying the user requirements.

Assisting with testing when required.

Assisting in the implementation and rollout process.

Post implementation support to business and development teams.

Acting as the bridge between the business and the R&D team.

Analysing requirements and managing the product backlog.

Assisting with prioritisation and coordinating the work of the R&D team.

Providing support to the R&D team.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant business degree (e.g. BCom, B.Bus.Sci etc) or diploma with a financial focus

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g., Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA) would be advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 years’ experience as a Product Owner or in a BA field with financial experience.

Financial knowledge, preferably in asset management or investment administration.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Initiative and ability to proactively solve challenges.

Basic understanding of software development principles.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Financial

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position