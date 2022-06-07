Citrix Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: Responsibilities:
- General functional knowledge and understanding of networking, security, Windows Servers, server virtualisation, cloud services.
- Installation, configuration, and maintenance of session-based systems (RDSH, Windows Multisession, VDI)
- Scripting, application packaging
- Support in existing SLA customers includes assisting with post-project support in operational capacity.
- Diligent time logging in ticketing system
- Strong documentation skills
- Continual certification drive
- Expect to work after hours/weekends occasionally
- Inter-provincial travel to customer premises
- May be required to be based onsite at customer
- Valid driver??s license and own motor vehicle that is in working order and insured.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- NQF level 5 or matric
- Other tertiary / industry related certifications
Preferred Qualification:
- Citrix Certified Associate / Professional Virtualisation or Citrix Virtual Apps
- Desktops Service on Citrix Cloud Certified
- Microsoft certificate
- Citrix, or VMware certifications
Experience required:
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in the position??s related field of the IT industry.
- Minimum of 2 years working experience with Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop
- Virtual Apps and/or Desktops on-premises and/or Citrix Cloud Service.
Personality and Attributes:
- Good communication skills
- Thrive in a team orientated environment.
- Self-driven and motivated
- Work well under pressure