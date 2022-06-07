Data Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Job Purpose

Provide infrastructure, tools and frameworks used to deliver end-to-end solutions to business problems. Build scalable infrastructure for supporting the delivery of clear business insights from raw data sources; with a focus on collecting, managing, analyzing, visualizing data and developing analytical solutions.

Formal Qualifications

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant Microsoft certifications

Knowledge and Experience

Industry experience is preferred (2 to 3 years)

Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modeling) and data mining

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

Key Responsibilities & Behavioral Competencies

Create and maintain optimal data pipeline architecture and creating databases optimized for performance, implementing schema changes, and maintaining data architecture standards across the required company databases. Work alongside data scientists to help make use of the data they collect.

Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements and align data architecture with business requirements. Processes, cleanses, and verifies the integrity of data used for analysis.

Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency and other key business performance metrics. Create data tools for analytics and data scientist team members that assist them in building and optimizing the company into an innovative industry leader.

Utilize data to discover tasks that can be automated and identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, etc.

Designing and developing scalable ETL packages from the business source systems and the development of ETL routines in order to populate databases from sources and to create aggregates.

Responsible for enabling and running data migrations across different databases and different servers and defines and implements data stores based on system requirements and consumer requirements

Responsible for performing thorough testing and validation in order to support the accuracy of data transformations and data verification used in machine learning models.

Perform ad-hoc analyses of data stored in company databases and writes SQL scripts, stored procedures, functions, and views. Proactively analyses and evaluates the company databases in order to identify and recommend improvements and optimization. Deploy sophisticated analytics programs, machine learning and statistical methods

Analyze complex data elements and systems, data flow, dependencies, and relationships in order to contribute to conceptual physical and logical data models.

Liaise and collaborate with the team, providing support to the entire department for its data centric needs. Collaborate with subject matter experts to select the relevant sources of information and translates the business requirements into data mining/science outcomes. Presents findings and observations to team for development of recommendations

Desired Skills:

Persuasive and influential

Target-driven

Manages expectations

Responsible & accountable

Problem solver

Change agility

Professional and ethical

Planning and Organizing

Excellent verbal and written communication

Strong mathematical skills

Strong attention to detail

Highly proficient in computer software programs

Multi-tasking

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

