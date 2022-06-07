Data Manager – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Purpose

Responsible for the development and execution of company’s data architectures, policies, practices and procedures that properly manage the full data lifecycle needs of the company and complies with the company Group requirements. The main purpose of this position is to lead and coordinate efforts regarding the Data Governance Framework, Data Quality and Data Polices & Standards in collaboration with various business functions/ departments, with an intent to improve the quality and value of core data assets.

Department: Corporate Affairs and Marketing

Reporting To: Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing

Formal Qualifications

Degree or Diploma

CDMP and/or CIMP Certified (desirable)

Working Requirements and Knowledge

8 to 10 years related experience.

Planning, Reporting and Performance Management experience.

Experience in stakeholder management, internally and externally.

Knowledge in Data Security, IT Data Analysis, Compliance Monitoring, Emerging Technologies and Business Systems Requirements Definition

Understanding of Data & Information Privacy Laws and Regulations.

Self-motivated, able to handle tasks with minimal supervision or questions & ability to deliver acceptable customer service.

Solid Knowledge of SQL and JIRA.

Knowledge and understanding of technologies such as IDQ, AXON.

Provide input for the Data Governance Council.

Drive the Data Stewards Forum.

Drive best practice, iterative improvement, and innovation at a strategic deployment level.

Key Responsibilities

Lead and contribute towards the Data Governance implementation process, aligned to the Data & Integrity strategic priorities for development of information-based capabilities.

Implement policies and guidelines for data management.

Provide technical oversight for integration new technology or new initiative into datastandards and structure.

Maintain internal data asset library i.e. using technologies such as AXON.

Provide an organization wide data governance framework, focusing primarily on the improvement of data quality and the protection of sensitive data.

Provide thought leadership and participate with projects that involve any of the upstream or downstream data flows and processes.

Manage SLAs for policy fixes.

Work with business partners to manage data quality and provide scorecards/reports.

Ensure controls are in place over applications to ensure the data integrity by performing data integrity gap analysis

Define indicators of performance and quality metrics and ensure compliance with data related policies, standards, roles and responsibilities, and adoption requirements.

Contribute actively to the management and compliance of core data assets with the applicable policies, legislation and regulations e.g. POPI, GPPR etc.

Desired Skills:

Organisational savvy

Manage complexity

Strategic mindset

Tech savvy

Persuading and influencing

Cultivates Innovation

Customer Focus

Results Driven

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

