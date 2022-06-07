Data Migration Developer

If you are residing in Durban and looking for a hybrid position using your Data Migration development expertise, than we need you. Our client in the Information Technology industry is looking for a talented Data Migration Dev to join their team on a contract bases.

The ideal candidate will be required to:

Mandatory requirements:

1. Data Migration: LTMC Senior Experience

2. LTMOM Development/Customization Experience

3. Working within a Team Structure

4. Stakeholder management

5. Support Team KT

6. Support Client CET (Cleansing, Extraction, Transformation) Activities

7. Perform QA checks on Data Received from the client

8. Perform Data Defect Analysis and Solution definitions

9. Conduct and produce Data Recon reports on Data Loads

10. Provide Load Templates to the client and Support co-ordination of Source To Target Mapping

Advantages:

1. LSMW Experience

Desired Skills:

Data migration

LTMOM

QA

LSMW

