Data Migration Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Data Migration Developer
If you are residing in Durban and looking for a hybrid position using your Data Migration development expertise, than we need you. Our client in the Information Technology industry is looking for a talented Data Migration Dev to join their team on a contract bases.
The ideal candidate will be required to:
Mandatory requirements:
1. Data Migration: LTMC Senior Experience
2. LTMOM Development/Customization Experience
3. Working within a Team Structure
4. Stakeholder management
5. Support Team KT
6. Support Client CET (Cleansing, Extraction, Transformation) Activities
7. Perform QA checks on Data Received from the client
8. Perform Data Defect Analysis and Solution definitions
9. Conduct and produce Data Recon reports on Data Loads
10. Provide Load Templates to the client and Support co-ordination of Source To Target Mapping
Advantages:
1. LSMW Experience
Desired Skills:
- Data migration
- LTMOM
- QA
- LSMW