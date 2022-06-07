Database Administrator (PostgreSQL):
Our well known client from the financial industry is who prides themselves in their values, who makes a promise and keeps it, who are deeply invested in their clients and employees, who value their differences, who build trust, not territory, who have courage, who always do the right thing, who aim to stay curious and who have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, is looking for an energetic team player to join a winning team.
Role Purpose
Installation configuration upgrade administration monitoring maintenance production support and developer support of database environments
Responsibilities
- Design and create relational databases
- Database Performance Monitoring and Tuning
- Ensure Database Availability at all times
- Database Security and Authorization
- Database Backup and Recovery
- Develop and maintain a database backup strategy
- Maintain Data Integrity
- DBMS Release Migration
- Database Architecture
- Data Modelling
Additional Requirements
- Experience in PostgreSQL
- Understand audit and compliance
- Linux Red Hat Enterprise experience
- Data archiving and high availability
Server Setup and Operations
- Creating Database Cluster and Management there-off
- Managing the Security of the Database
- Review logs for the Server on Audit Events
Server Configuration
- Setting Parameters to comply the bank standards for Postgres
- User Access Management for Databases
- Access and Permissions for all instances
- Audit Management of the Databases and servers
- Capacity Management of the database environment
Backup and Restore of the Databases
- Restore testing
- Backup testing
- rebuild of environments for DR
High Availability Management
- Logical Replication
- Streaming replication
- Building and Managing High Availability
SQL Query and Statements Understanding
- Extensive experience on SQL Statement and Stored Procedures
- PGADMIN administration
- Monitor Database Activity
- Monitor Database Disk Usage
- WAL log file Management of Large databases
- Vacuum Management
- Understanding of Table Partitioning
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related field.
- 5 Years related experience.
Desired Skills:
- PostgreSQL
- Linux Red Hat
- SQL