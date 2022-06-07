DataBase Administrator: PostgreSQL

Database Administrator (PostgreSQL):

Our well known client from the financial industry is who prides themselves in their values, who makes a promise and keeps it, who are deeply invested in their clients and employees, who value their differences, who build trust, not territory, who have courage, who always do the right thing, who aim to stay curious and who have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, is looking for an energetic team player to join a winning team.

Role Purpose

Installation configuration upgrade administration monitoring maintenance production support and developer support of database environments

Responsibilities

Design and create relational databases

Database Performance Monitoring and Tuning

Ensure Database Availability at all times

Database Security and Authorization

Database Backup and Recovery

Develop and maintain a database backup strategy

Maintain Data Integrity

DBMS Release Migration

Database Architecture

Data Modelling

Additional Requirements

Experience in PostgreSQL

Understand audit and compliance

Linux Red Hat Enterprise experience

Data archiving and high availability

Server Setup and Operations

Creating Database Cluster and Management there-off

Managing the Security of the Database

Review logs for the Server on Audit Events

Server Configuration

Setting Parameters to comply the bank standards for Postgres

User Access Management for Databases

Access and Permissions for all instances

Audit Management of the Databases and servers

Capacity Management of the database environment

Backup and Restore of the Databases

Restore testing

Backup testing

rebuild of environments for DR

High Availability Management

Logical Replication

Streaming replication

Building and Managing High Availability

SQL Query and Statements Understanding

Extensive experience on SQL Statement and Stored Procedures

PGADMIN administration

Monitor Database Activity

Monitor Database Disk Usage

WAL log file Management of Large databases

Vacuum Management

Understanding of Table Partitioning

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related field.

5 Years related experience.

Desired Skills:

PostgreSQL

Linux Red Hat

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position