Database Helpdesk Support at O’Brien Recruitment

Role Duties and Responsibilities Include (But are not limited to):
- Responsible for all System Administration of Syspro ERP.
- Create and maintain user profiles, roles and overall access to Syspro functions.
- Monitor and maintain the integrity of the master and transactional data in Syspro.
- Oversee the daily performance of Syspro and report any issues to IT & CFO.
- Ensure auditable changes are made and are noted effectively.
- Scope value-adding features within Syspro to allow better use of the system and increase ROI.
- Keep abreast with latest changes on Syspro, including changes made in ports/hotfixes as well as up to date with new solutions that are better suited to business processes.
- Ensure continuous training is done on the Syspro Learning Channel (SLC).
- Engage with other domain owners/users to ensure end to end solutions are implemented.
- Communication, planning, and implementation of project deliverables.
- Oversee the change control, enhancement and testing of new implementations.
- Manage the relationships with all external service providers.
- Provide day-to-day supervision and administration of the assigned business systems.
- Reporting, implementation and maintenance of systems.
- Act as project manager for new projects to ensure the successful and timeous completion. This would include the integration of third-party products into systems/databases. Ensure that proper training and roll-out is implemented throughout the company for all projects.
- Construct and understand business processes that contribute to the successful implementation of enhanced or new systems.
- Continuously improve business system processes.
- In conjunction with relevant departments be responsible for the timeous resolution of support queries, including liaising with Consultants.
- Provide user support for the end users as well as suggest improvements where necessary.
- Provide/organise training sessions, where necessary, to improve user knowledge and effectiveness in business applications.
- Attend to helpdesk tickets within 48 hours.
- Assist with the year-end stock take and ensure roles and procedures are defined from a systems point of view.
- Advise/assist users to perform transactions more effectively and help with the completion of tasks more efficiently.
Role Experience and Qualifications:
- Relevant qualification
- 2-5 Years’ experience in a similar role and or
- 2-5 Years Syspro and/or Database helpdesk support and/or
- 2-5 Years’ experience in relevant Business Systems
