Developer: Documentum (Content Mgt) (CH797) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Developer with Documentum (Content Management) experience to join their team.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of new and existing applications according to specifications

Development, implementation, and maintenance of Documentum xCP based solutions

Investigation and resolution of production issues

Installation and upgrades of full Documentum stack

Documentum jobs/methods/server administration

Qualifications and Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Experience

A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT (i.e., focused development course) with 5 years’ proven experience in software development

Between 3- 5 years’ proven experience in software development

Previous experience in documents and records management

Experience in the following development languages and concepts:

Documentum DQL; API and DFC knowledge



JBoss



Docker



MSSQL



Web Services – REST and SOAP



Java (optional)



OO Development Methodologies



SOA Design and Implementation

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:

Java Platform

Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, Info Archive, Exstream and xPression

Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications

Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Application development Testing practices



Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Applying Expertise and Technology

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

