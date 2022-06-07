Developer: Documentum (Content Mgt) (CH797) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Jun 7, 2022

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Developer with Documentum (Content Management) experience to join their team.

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of new and existing applications according to specifications
  • Development, implementation, and maintenance of Documentum xCP based solutions
  • Investigation and resolution of production issues
  • Installation and upgrades of full Documentum stack
  • Documentum jobs/methods/server administration

Qualifications and Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Experience

  • A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT (i.e., focused development course) with 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Between 3- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Previous experience in documents and records management
  • Experience in the following development languages and concepts:
    • Documentum DQL; API and DFC knowledge
    • JBoss
    • Docker
    • MSSQL
    • Web Services – REST and SOAP
    • Java (optional)
    • OO Development Methodologies
    • SOA Design and Implementation

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:

  • Java Platform
  • Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, Info Archive, Exstream and xPression
  • Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications
  • Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
    • Application development
    • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

