Developer: Documentum (Content Mgt) (CH797) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Developer with Documentum (Content Management) experience to join their team.
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design, development, and maintenance of new and existing applications according to specifications
- Development, implementation, and maintenance of Documentum xCP based solutions
- Investigation and resolution of production issues
- Installation and upgrades of full Documentum stack
- Documentum jobs/methods/server administration
Qualifications and Experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Experience
- A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT (i.e., focused development course) with 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- Between 3- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- Previous experience in documents and records management
- Experience in the following development languages and concepts:
- Documentum DQL; API and DFC knowledge
- JBoss
- Docker
- MSSQL
- Web Services – REST and SOAP
- Java (optional)
- OO Development Methodologies
- SOA Design and Implementation
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:
- Java Platform
- Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, Info Archive, Exstream and xPression
- Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications
- Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.