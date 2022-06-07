Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Responsibilities:

Design and develop systems according to business requirements

Enhance current systems in line with current digital trends

Understand the overall system design sufficiently to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements

Working in Agile teams to provide/deliver shippable increments

Collaborate wth various stakeholders to assist in integrating the various systems

Design and develop APIs

Skills:

Angular

ASP.net

SQL Server

Window presentation foundation

Desired Skills:

Asp.Net

Angular

Sql Server

Window presentation foundation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

A healthcare solutions business that is focused on sustainably delivering more healthcare to more South Africans.

Learn more/Apply for this position