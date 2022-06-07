Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Responsibilities:
Design and develop systems according to business requirements
Enhance current systems in line with current digital trends
Understand the overall system design sufficiently to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements
Working in Agile teams to provide/deliver shippable increments
Collaborate wth various stakeholders to assist in integrating the various systems
Design and develop APIs
Skills:
Angular
ASP.net
SQL Server
Window presentation foundation
Desired Skills:
- Asp.Net
- Angular
- Sql Server
- Window presentation foundation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
A healthcare solutions business that is focused on sustainably delivering more healthcare to more South Africans.