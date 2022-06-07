Field Support Engineer

The Role: We are recruiting a Field Support Engineer with a practical in-service delivery and desktop support experience of 1 year to join our team in Secunda.

This is a fixed term contract. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract opportunity before you apply below.

Role Objective:

Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

National Senior Certificate

A+

N+

Preferred Qualifications:

MCSE or Microsoft Equivalent

Experience required:

1 Year practical in-service delivery; desk top support.

Experience in mobile device support

Experience in Network Support

Key Accountabilities: Duties/ Responsibilities:

Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls

Asset input – To ensure that all assets are correctly entered into the system.

User Satisfaction – To ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision

Meet SLA Requirements – To repair identified problems to meet average contractual SLA requirements

All calls which can be resolved remotely is redirected back to the remote support team. Productive Call Rate – To ensure that the agreed upon number of calls are resolved per day.

Productive Time – Maintain productivity of >75%

Instruments – To ensure that all company equipment are kept in good condition at all times (Desktop PC, Tablet/Charger/Cover)

Closure Codes – To ensure that correct closure codes are used

Work Flows – Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used workflows

Call Ageing – Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed upon number of days and those which have, are escalated to ensure closure. All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

Problem-Solving – To listen and probe user problems, to accurately interpret cause and to resolve problem by following correct technical routines

Repeat Calls – To limit the number of recurring calls

HR Policies and Procedures – To ensure that all HR Policies and Procedures as well as BU Specific procedures are adhered to, e.g. house rules, timekeeping, housekeeping and dress code, etc.

Faulty Hardware – To ensure that all faulty parts are replaced and that parts removed are returned to stores

Dockets/Job Cards – To ensure that all dockets/job cards are updated correctly with relevant details, within deadline provided.

Documentation – To ensure that all forms required for processing are submitted on time – Expense claims/Leave/Standby/all other documentation. All travel claim information to correspond with calls assigned to individual in Call Management System

Training – To ensure that training is completed during required deadlines.

Knowledge Sharing – FSE to ensure that he/ she has access and familiarizes themselves to all online knowledge documentation and ways of work

