Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

THE coding talents of a Front End Developer with solid experience developing applications in modern front-end frameworks who understands good application design is sought by a global Telecommunications Service Provider to join its team. You will help to develop a new & exciting service offering being launched into the market. This product has components that are low level processing of network data written in C and also data analytics and visualizations written in Python and [URL Removed] You will also be responsible for translating business requirements into code while giving input on architectural decisions and design choices. You will require 3 years’ experience in a similar role with experience using Functional/Object Orientated development, React, Angular, RESTful/Hypermedia, MVC, MVW, DDD, OOD/OOA, GitLab, GitHub, Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5 and its APS such as Canvas, Media, Storage, Service Workers.

DUTIES:

Participate in the daily stand-up meeting.

Work together with the team to produce front-end components.

Close cooperation with the Back-End Development team to implement front-end components.

You will work on tasks ranging from critical hotfixes to epics spanning weeks of development.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years’ experience in Front-end Development with experience using design patterns like Functional or Object Orientated development.

Experience using modern JavaScript libraries such as react or angular. They use [URL Removed] and any Vue experience will be beneficial.

Deep understanding of API Patterns (RESTful/Hypermedia), the main algorithms and engineering design patterns (OOP, MVC, MVW, DDD, OOD/OOA).

Thorough understanding of the GIT workflow processes, Git Management, ability to handle GitLab, GitHub and work with branches.

A solid understanding of HTML5, CSS3, CSS pre-processors, Responsive Design, Cross-browser issues, browser compatibility issues and Bootstrap frameworks is required.

Experience with HTML5 APIs such as Canvas, Media, Storage, Service Workers etc.

Advantageous –

A solid understanding of the full stack, including back-end component and API development in Python.

A good understanding of Linux server management.

Overall understanding of the Docker, Vagrant and related technology.

WebGL experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work independently to deliver code with minimal management, knowing when to ask for help and when to push ahead to resolve it.

COMMENTS:

