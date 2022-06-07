Integration Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our well known client in the Telecommunications industry is looking to employ a Specialist: IT Integration Developer to join their team. This candidate must be able to work from home and have means to go to the office when requested.

Core Description:

The main purpose of this position is to Design, Develop and Support Integration Solutions using Primarily the Tibco stack of Integration tools, but also on Oracle/BEA WebLogic Integration.

Additional responsibilities include providing Technical assistance to Production and Testing support teams, participating in internal initiatives like continuous improvement programs and performing limited after hours work where required.

Being a senior role, responsibilities also extend to mentoring junior team members, assisting in analysing and improving internal procedures and processes and taking responsibility on a technical level for complex integration solutions.

Key Deliverables / Primary Functions:

– Develop and test Integration functional designs for business solution components and prototypes

– Review integration functional designs to ensure that they conform to “as-designed integration architecture”.

– Supervise Integration processes and functional design activities

– Supervise integration application build, test, and deploy activities

– Produce specifications, architectural designs, interface specifications

– Interact with users to understand integration requirements underpinning application requirements

– Ensure provision of technical support through the project life cycle

Functional Skills and Knowledge Required:

– Integration Best Practices

– Data Communications Protocols/ Technologies including HTTP, JMS, EJB, SOAP REST etc.

– Service Oriented Architecture principles

– Core Technologies such as XML and XML Schema, Web Services, JSON etc

– Strong mastery of the Java J2EE development framework.

– Understanding and proficiency in RESTful architecture principles.

– Understanding of B2B and API integration principals

Behavioural Competencies Required:

– Customer focussed

– Honesty and Integrity

– Ownership and Accountability

– Promoting a culture of excellence

– Team player – We succeed/fail together

– Adaptability

– Assertiveness

– Decisive

– Initiative

– Business Orientated

– Dynamic

– Open minded

Qualifications:

Relevant 3 year degree/ diploma (NQF level 7).

Experience:

At least 5 years experience as a Java developer.

3 years relevant Development experience with Oracle/BEA WebLogic or TIBCO Business Works.

Special Requirements:

Occasional development standby for 3rd level support during testing and for production outages.

Ability to effectively work remotely.

Desired Skills:

HTTP

JMS

SOAP

REST

