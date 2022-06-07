Intermediate Business Analyst – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Jun 7, 2022

Job Description

  • Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating, and translating them into Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training documents that the business can use.

  • Collaborating in the development of agile feature specifications which are used by developers to craft a technical solution meeting the business requirement

  • Maintaining process and data models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool and using these models in SOPs.

  • Understanding how new laws, regulations and developments will impact businesses in the short-term insurance sector

Essential skills

  • Java SE on Linux

  • Spring

  • Hibernate

The following skills will be preferred, but not essential

  • JPA

  • JTA

  • JMS

  • Camel

  • Web Services – SOAP

  • Agile

  • Jira usage

Key Outputs

  • Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected system components

  • Required to work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework

  • Gather and interpret requirements from the business

  • Participate in the solution design process

  • Prepare the requirements specifications

  • Define the success criteria for solution testing

  • Analyze and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on systems integration

  • Performing business analysis and process improvement

  • Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training

  • Assist (when necessary) with systems testing

  • Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification

Qualifications And Experience

  • Relevant business qualification including some financial studies

  • Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognized training institution

  • Experience in financial analysis would be preferred

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in the Short-Term Insurance Industry

  • Experience in technical writing

  • Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops

  • Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools, preferably Enterprise Architect, would be an advantage

Skills

  • Business Process Modeling/Engineering based on BPMN

  • Business writing skills

  • Presentation and facilitation skills

  • Data Modeling based on Entity Relationship Diagrams or similar

  • UML would be a recommendation

  • Repository-Based Modeling tools like Enterprise Architect.

Knowledge

  • Financial management

  • Some knowledge as a Generalist or Specialist associated with the Short-Term Insurance Industry

  • Business Change Life Cycle

  • System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)

Competencies

  • Working with people

  • Deciding and initiating action

  • Planning and organizing

  • Negotiating and influencing

  • Facilitation

  • Ability to manage own workload and timelines

