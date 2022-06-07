IT Test Analyst at Business Partners – Gauteng Houghton Estate

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfil the following requirements:

Ensure the quality of systems produced by the IT department through following standard testing best practices and procedures.

Preparing and maintaining test plans.

Analyse application requirements and design documents.

Participate in the development process and provide feedback to the development teams.

Develop comprehensive testing structures.

Conduct functional and usability testing.

Execute tests, analyse and document results.

Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.

Working with multiple business areas and teams that require deep integration of solutions.

The successful candidate should have:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.

A minimum of 2 years relevant experience in a test environment

Knowledge and awareness of Software Development Life Cycle

Proficiency with Agile Development methodology

Professional communication skills.

Problem solving skills with a high level of Customer service orientation.

Competencies:

Deciding and Initiating Action

Relating and Networking people

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Desired Skills:

Testing

Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Business Partners Limited, South Africa’s leading specialised risk financier for small and medium enterprises, offers an exciting career opportunity to a IT Test Analyst. This position is situated in Houghton.

Business Partners Limited is passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.

*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be

