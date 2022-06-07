IT Test Analyst at Business Partners – Gauteng Houghton Estate

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfil the following requirements:
- Ensure the quality of systems produced by the IT department through following standard testing best practices and procedures.
- Preparing and maintaining test plans.
- Analyse application requirements and design documents.
- Participate in the development process and provide feedback to the development teams.
- Develop comprehensive testing structures.
- Conduct functional and usability testing.
- Execute tests, analyse and document results.
- Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.
- Working with multiple business areas and teams that require deep integration of solutions.
The successful candidate should have:
- A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
- A minimum of 2 years relevant experience in a test environment
- Knowledge and awareness of Software Development Life Cycle
- Proficiency with Agile Development methodology
- Professional communication skills.
- Problem solving skills with a high level of Customer service orientation.
Competencies:
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Relating and Networking people
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Business Partners Limited, South Africa’s leading specialised risk financier for small and medium enterprises, offers an exciting career opportunity to a IT Test Analyst. This position is situated in Houghton.
Business Partners Limited is passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.
*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be