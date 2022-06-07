IT Test Analyst at Business Partners

Jun 7, 2022

We are looking for someone who will be able to fulfil the following requirements:

  • Ensure the quality of systems produced by the IT department through following standard testing best practices and procedures.
  • Preparing and maintaining test plans.
  • Analyse application requirements and design documents.
  • Participate in the development process and provide feedback to the development teams.
  • Develop comprehensive testing structures.
  • Conduct functional and usability testing.
  • Execute tests, analyse and document results.
  • Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.
  • Working with multiple business areas and teams that require deep integration of solutions.

The successful candidate should have:

  • A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
  • A minimum of 2 years relevant experience in a test environment
  • Knowledge and awareness of Software Development Life Cycle
  • Proficiency with Agile Development methodology
  • Professional communication skills.
  • Problem solving skills with a high level of Customer service orientation.

Competencies:

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Relating and Networking people
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing

Desired Skills:

  • Testing
  • Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Business Partners Limited, South Africa’s leading specialised risk financier for small and medium enterprises, offers an exciting career opportunity to a IT Test Analyst. This position is situated in Houghton.

Business Partners Limited is passionate about funding, supporting and mentoring entrepreneurs, or as we like to call them, the square pegs in a sea of round holes.

*noun: The exceptional few who see the world not for what it is, but for what it could be

Learn more/Apply for this position