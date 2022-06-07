Java Developer (SAP) (JHB/CPT) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Software Specialist seeks the coding talents of a Java Developer with proven experience developing market leading Java-based Point of Sale solutions in large retail organisations. Your role will entail UI Programming utilising Swing, HTML5 & CSS, integration of 3rd party solutions with SOAP, REST & iDOCs, creating technical instructions or documentation with UML, Wiki, SDK and reporting with the use of JasperReports & iText. You will require a University Degree in Information Science or similar discipline, 5+ years’ developing POS solutions & enterprise solutions in Java and understand SAP. You must also be knowledgeable PMLC and your tech tools should also include JavaScript, SQL, Eclipse, Spring, SVN, Junit, Webservices, GWT & CI (Jenkins, Nexus).

DUTIES:

UI Programming (Swing, HTML5, CSS).

Integrate third-party solutions (SOAP, REST, iDocs).

Hardware integration (e.g., card terminal, POS printer, fingerprint sensors).

Design, prototype and implement new software solutions and extensions.

Create technical instructions or documentation (UML, Wiki, SDK, etc.).

Report and line printing using JasperReports, iText.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Degree in Information Science, IT Specialist or similar education background.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ developing retail Point of Sale solutions, preferably Java-based.

5+ Years’ experience developing enterprise solutions in Java.

A developing understanding of the SAP retail solution offering and integration concepts within this solution offering.

Strong effective communicator in writing, business presentations and in interpersonal communication.

Knowledge and understanding of PMLC.

Experience and knowledge in software ergonomics or UI design

Very good knowledge of Java, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, SQL

Knowledge in Eclipse, Spring, SVN, Junit, Webservices, GWT, CI (Jenkins, Nexus)

Good knowledge of SQL for Oracle and / or SQL Server

Knowledge of the SAP solution is a strong advantage

Knowledge of integration to SAP is a strong requirement.

Strong documentation and meticulous record keeping, including notes from all meetings and decisions taken in projects. Given it is an international project team, documentation is critical to common alignment and achieving results.

Ability to speak in German is a strong advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

A motivated, proactive and dynamic individual with a constant desire to learn and improve.

A goal driven individual with a strong record of performance and delivering value to customers and bring new technologies to market.

Strong business acumen and experience in working with large corporations in a matrix structure.

Capable of dealing with customers and subcontractors at various levels including senior and executive management.

Strong analytical, mathematical and fault-finding skills.

Can establish a trust relationship with the client

Able to handle situations of conflict and conflict resolution

Takes the initiative and self-teach and obtain the necessary skills in learning the internal systems such as JIRA, Confluence etc. in support of project delivery and management.

