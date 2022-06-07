Junior Technical Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Engineering Technician
Our Client in the Pharmaceutical industry based in the East rand is looking for an Engineering Technician , if you meet the below requirements , kindly send your CV.
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Engineering qualifications
- Utilities experience
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for performing multiple repair and maintenance tasks throughout the day, which could include, but is not limited to: Electrical, Mechanical, Pneumatic; Maintenance Breakdown; Planned Proactive Maintenance; Calibration; Administration; HVAC; and general facility repairs.
- Resolve motor, pump, conveyor, and hydraulic problems.
- Use hand tools like power tools equipment daily.
- Installation of Electrical wiring and repairs and maintenance: light bulbs fittings Maintenance Breakdown (Reactive), Planned Proactive Maintenance, New equipment installations through reading electrical and mechanical drawings.
- Inspect electrical systems, equipment, and components to identify hazards, defects, and the need for adjustment or repair, and to ensure compliance with health and safety standard.
- Change overs on the packaging lines, Setting, modifying high speed Packaging Machines (Labelling, filling, capping, tablets counting machines and cartoning machines).
- Compilation of monthly reports of downtime, monthly spent of spares and diesel, monthly plan preventative maintenance issued and completed.
- Joining and termination of cables and connect them according to the correct safety standards. Connect different types of motor starters i.e., Star/Delta, DOL, Resistance, Auto transformer, Dual speed within the plant as well as removing faulty motors and starter.
- Attend to daily breakdown in the factory packaging machines and utilities.
- Attend to daily checks of reverse osmosis water plant and rectify any error occur.
- Test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment using testing device such as Multimeter.
- Advise management on whether continued operation of equipment could be hazardous.
- Diagnose malfunctioning system, apparatus, and components, using test equipment and hand tools, to locate the cause of a breakdown and correct the problem.
Desired Skills:
- Electrical Engineering
- Air conditioning
- Pharmaceutical