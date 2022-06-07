Junior Technical Engineer

Engineering Technician

Our Client in the Pharmaceutical industry based in the East rand is looking for an Engineering Technician , if you meet the below requirements , kindly send your CV.

Qualifications:

Matric

Engineering qualifications

Utilities experience

Responsibilities:

Responsible for performing multiple repair and maintenance tasks throughout the day, which could include, but is not limited to: Electrical, Mechanical, Pneumatic; Maintenance Breakdown; Planned Proactive Maintenance; Calibration; Administration; HVAC; and general facility repairs.

Resolve motor, pump, conveyor, and hydraulic problems.

Use hand tools like power tools equipment daily.

Installation of Electrical wiring and repairs and maintenance: light bulbs fittings Maintenance Breakdown (Reactive), Planned Proactive Maintenance, New equipment installations through reading electrical and mechanical drawings.

Inspect electrical systems, equipment, and components to identify hazards, defects, and the need for adjustment or repair, and to ensure compliance with health and safety standard.

Change overs on the packaging lines, Setting, modifying high speed Packaging Machines (Labelling, filling, capping, tablets counting machines and cartoning machines).

Compilation of monthly reports of downtime, monthly spent of spares and diesel, monthly plan preventative maintenance issued and completed.

Joining and termination of cables and connect them according to the correct safety standards. Connect different types of motor starters i.e., Star/Delta, DOL, Resistance, Auto transformer, Dual speed within the plant as well as removing faulty motors and starter.

Attend to daily breakdown in the factory packaging machines and utilities.

Attend to daily checks of reverse osmosis water plant and rectify any error occur.

Test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment using testing device such as Multimeter.

Advise management on whether continued operation of equipment could be hazardous.

Diagnose malfunctioning system, apparatus, and components, using test equipment and hand tools, to locate the cause of a breakdown and correct the problem.

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

Air conditioning

Pharmaceutical

