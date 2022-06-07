MID-SENIOR-LEVEL DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg

MID-SENIOR-LEVEL DEVELOPER

Requirement:

3-5 Years experienced in C#.

Good understanding of Object-oriented programming.

Good Understanding of Interface driven development.

Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience

Minimum SQL Server 2017

Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)

Razor experience in MVC

Experience In EF 7 Code first

Good knowledge in LINQ

Self-motivated

Punctual

Good communication skills

Available for afterhours deployments

Optional Bonus:

Dev Extreme UI

Experience in .Net Standard

Experience in .Net Core 3.0

Experience in .Net 5.0

Experience in VB.Net

MySQL

DevExpress

Financial investment industry experience

Personality Traits:

Quality-focused, self-learning, self-driven, emotionally mature.

Employment history:

Must have a track record of staying with an employer a minimum of 3-5 years

Desired Skills:

C#

CSS

BootStarp

LINQ

HTML

Net

SQL Server 2017

