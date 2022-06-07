MID-SENIOR-LEVEL DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 7, 2022

MID-SENIOR-LEVEL DEVELOPER
Requirement:

  • 3-5 Years experienced in C#.

  • Good understanding of Object-oriented programming.

  • Good Understanding of Interface driven development.

  • Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience

  • Minimum SQL Server 2017

  • Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)

  • Razor experience in MVC

  • Experience In EF 7 Code first

  • Good knowledge in LINQ

  • Self-motivated

  • Punctual

  • Good communication skills

  • Available for afterhours deployments

Optional Bonus:

  • Dev Extreme UI

  • Experience in .Net Standard

  • Experience in .Net Core 3.0

  • Experience in .Net 5.0

  • Experience in VB.Net

  • MySQL

  • DevExpress

  • Financial investment industry experience

Personality Traits:
Quality-focused, self-learning, self-driven, emotionally mature.

Employment history:
Must have a track record of staying with an employer a minimum of 3-5 years

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • CSS
  • BootStarp
  • LINQ
  • HTML
  • Net
  • SQL Server 2017

