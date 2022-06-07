MID-SENIOR-LEVEL DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg

MID-SENIOR-LEVEL DEVELOPER
Requirement:
- 3-5 Years experienced in C#.
- Good understanding of Object-oriented programming.
- Good Understanding of Interface driven development.
- Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience
- Minimum SQL Server 2017
- Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)
- Razor experience in MVC
- Experience In EF 7 Code first
- Good knowledge in LINQ
- Self-motivated
- Punctual
- Good communication skills
- Available for afterhours deployments
Optional Bonus:
- Dev Extreme UI
- Experience in .Net Standard
- Experience in .Net Core 3.0
- Experience in .Net 5.0
- Experience in VB.Net
- MySQL
- DevExpress
- Financial investment industry experience
Personality Traits:
Quality-focused, self-learning, self-driven, emotionally mature.
Employment history:
Must have a track record of staying with an employer a minimum of 3-5 years
Desired Skills:
- C#
- CSS
- BootStarp
- LINQ
- HTML
- Net
- SQL Server 2017