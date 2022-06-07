Network Manager (Marketing) – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Jun 7, 2022

Our Client in the Petroleum and Gas Sector has an opportunity to employ a Network Manager within their Retail Development & Marketing Division.
Position based in Markman, Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth
To manage and co-ordinate group developments and retail network performance

KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Project Management Coordination

  • Branding Management

  • Act as a connection between sales, development, and operations

  • Ensure proper document and information flow between Development, Legal and Finance departments

  • Ensure project and site compliance with environmental, building, and energy sector regulations

  • Ensure compliance with internal requirements for project spending

  • Liaising with Department of Energy and stakeholders for Site and Retail Licence approvals

  • Procurement of fuel equipment for group

  • Accurate forecasting and reporting on equipment needs for the group

  • Oversee special projects including Environmental Clean Ups; Co-Branding; Systems Creation

  • Contractor and Supplier Vetting and Management

  • Asset maintenance and management

  • Job Closure and Handover administration

  • Retailer set up and implementation

  • Site sales optimisation

EXPERIENCE:

  • Working Experience:10 years

  • Project Management experience: 3 years

  • Construction or Architectural experience

  • Cost management experience

  • Accounting experience advantageous

  • Regulatory and Compliance experience advantageous

  • Fuel industry experience advantageous

  • Sales Experience advantageous

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word / Excel / Microsoft Teams)

  • Highly proficient in Excel

  • Familiar with accounting packages

  • High attention to detail

  • Time management skills

  • Negotiation Skills

  • People Management Skills essential

  • Marketing knowledge advantageous

  • Fuel retail and convenience knowledge advantageous

