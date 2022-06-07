Network Manager (Marketing) – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our Client in the Petroleum and Gas Sector has an opportunity to employ a Network Manager within their Retail Development & Marketing Division.
Position based in Markman, Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth
To manage and co-ordinate group developments and retail network performance
KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Project Management Coordination
- Branding Management
- Act as a connection between sales, development, and operations
- Ensure proper document and information flow between Development, Legal and Finance departments
- Ensure project and site compliance with environmental, building, and energy sector regulations
- Ensure compliance with internal requirements for project spending
- Liaising with Department of Energy and stakeholders for Site and Retail Licence approvals
- Procurement of fuel equipment for group
- Accurate forecasting and reporting on equipment needs for the group
- Oversee special projects including Environmental Clean Ups; Co-Branding; Systems Creation
- Contractor and Supplier Vetting and Management
- Asset maintenance and management
- Job Closure and Handover administration
- Retailer set up and implementation
- Site sales optimisation
EXPERIENCE:
- Working Experience:10 years
- Project Management experience: 3 years
- Construction or Architectural experience
- Cost management experience
- Accounting experience advantageous
- Regulatory and Compliance experience advantageous
- Fuel industry experience advantageous
- Sales Experience advantageous
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word / Excel / Microsoft Teams)
- Highly proficient in Excel
- Familiar with accounting packages
- High attention to detail
- Time management skills
- Negotiation Skills
- People Management Skills essential
- Marketing knowledge advantageous
- Fuel retail and convenience knowledge advantageous
