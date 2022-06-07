Network Manager (Marketing)

Our Client in the Petroleum and Gas Sector has an opportunity to employ a Network Manager within their Retail Development & Marketing Division.

Position based in Markman, Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth

To manage and co-ordinate group developments and retail network performance

KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Project Management Coordination

Branding Management

Act as a connection between sales, development, and operations

Ensure proper document and information flow between Development, Legal and Finance departments

Ensure project and site compliance with environmental, building, and energy sector regulations

Ensure compliance with internal requirements for project spending

Liaising with Department of Energy and stakeholders for Site and Retail Licence approvals

Procurement of fuel equipment for group

Accurate forecasting and reporting on equipment needs for the group

Oversee special projects including Environmental Clean Ups; Co-Branding; Systems Creation

Contractor and Supplier Vetting and Management

Asset maintenance and management

Job Closure and Handover administration

Retailer set up and implementation

Site sales optimisation

EXPERIENCE:

Working Experience:10 years

Project Management experience: 3 years

Construction or Architectural experience

Cost management experience

Accounting experience advantageous

Regulatory and Compliance experience advantageous

Fuel industry experience advantageous

Sales Experience advantageous

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (Word / Excel / Microsoft Teams)

Highly proficient in Excel

Familiar with accounting packages

High attention to detail

Time management skills

Negotiation Skills

People Management Skills essential

Marketing knowledge advantageous

Fuel retail and convenience knowledge advantageous

