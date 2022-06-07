Oracle Developer at 2Cana Solutions – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Experience Required:

3 years qualification of a Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, IS, Software Eng. or similar

3 years (min) software development experience

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle Apex or ADF advantageous

Full SDLC experience

Location: Work from Anywhere

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Veena on 08610 2CANA for a discussion to learn more.

Desired Skills:

? Good team communication

? Self-motivating

? Good analytical ability

? Professional communication skills

? Willingness to learn and develop

? People leadership and mentorship an advantage

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About 2Cana Solutions

We are a dynamic and exciting software company with clients locally and internationally. We are an Oracle Strategic Partner with a strong emphasis on technical excellence and a passion to help our customers succeed.

Our primary focus is the Insurance Industry. We implement and develop for large insurance companies locally and internationally.

We take pride in what we do, work professionally with our customers all whilst enabling a culture of learning and sharing within our team.

Work from Home Policy:

– This job allows for remote working or in office working to suit your temperament/preference

– Requirement @ home is for a decent, reliable internet connection

– Remote Collaboration performed via collaboration tools

– In person collaboration for meetings, planning sessions etc physically at our Cape Town collaboration hub (Bellville) as required – approximately 2-3 times per month

– In person collaboration for meetings, planning sessions etc physically at our Durban Umhlanga Ridge collaboration hub

