Principal Technician at City of Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

ENERGY ? ELECTRICITY GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION

PRINCIPAL TECHNICIAN

BASIC SALARY: R477 652 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: NRG 39/22

Requirements:

National Diploma (Light Current) or in Telecommunication

At least five *(5) to eight (8) years’ relevant post-qualification experience

Computer literacy in MS Suite and Enterprise Resource Planning applications

Knowledge of Occupational Health and Safety Act, Electricity By-Law, NRS, SANS and ICASA requirements

Design and maintenance of fibre optic and multiplexer networks

Design and maintenance of PAX and cable networks

In-depth knowledge of telecommunication network techniques

Valid Code B or EB driver’s licence

Must be physically fit and be able to work at heights.

Key performance areas:

Identify and conform with relevant Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (ICASA) statutory requirements, NRS, SANS and proven industry standards including ensuring that accurate records of test results are kept on a communication network database program (GIS) as well as ICASA licencing

Manage complex refurbishment projects for the upgrading and replacement of optic, copper, multiplexer and electricity telecommunication systems such as drafting detailed optic, copper and multiplexer tender specifications and managing all financial aspects of capital projects including progress payments, sureties, variation orders, penalties, retention funds and approval of final payment certificates to contractors

Assist the Senior Professional Officer with implementing procedures and control to regulate activities within the function area such as Inspecting and auditing communication installations, workshop rooms and workplaces and make correction action of observed malpractices and ensure compliance with ICASA licensing and regulatory requirements

Assist the Senior Professional Officer in the monitoring outcomes of the section which includes Analysing and evaluating the telephone operation, ensuring sound construction, wiring, testing, commissioning of PAX telephone installations and ensure that maintenance of copper cables and terminal equipment is performed.

